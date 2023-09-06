VVDN Technologies secures additional Rs 250 crore in investment

VVDN Technologies Private Ltd, a leading player in product engineering and electronics manufacturing, on Wednesday (September 6) said

co-investors or affiliates of MO Alternate Investment Advisors Private Ltd (MOAIAP) have injected Rs 250 crore into the company.

This latest investment follows a Rs 350 crore infusion from India Business Excellence Fund IV in April 2023 and a previous Rs 250 crore investment from India Business Excellence Fund III in January 2020.

Established in 2007 by Bhupender Saharan, Puneet Agarwal, Vivek Bansal, and Murali Jayraman, VVDN Technologies operates across diverse sectors, encompassing networking and Wi-Fi technology, vision solutions, IoT (Internet of Things), 5G, data centres, cloud computing, and mobile applications.

With a workforce exceeding 10,000 employees, VVDN Technologies has clients in the USA, Europe, Korea, Japan, and India.

The company operates from 13 design and delivery centres worldwide, bolstered by seven manufacturing facilities in India, to cater to its global customer base.

VVDN Technologies has also been a beneficiary of Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, securing approval for four such schemes.