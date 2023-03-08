VST Tillers set to launch utility tractors as compact ones show moderate growth

VST Tillers Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturers, is all set to launch its new utility tractors in quarter one of FY24.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Antony Cherukara, CEO of VST Tillers Tractors said that the company has not seen any growth in the compact tractor space, and therefore, the focus is now on the larger horsepower tractors.

“We are on the verge of launching utility tractors with our joint collaboration with Zetor, which should be launched in the first quarter of the coming financial year. With this we will be entering into the larger horsepower space,” he said.

“We have not seen growth in the compact tractor space,” he added.

He further mentioned that the company is expanding its product line by entering the larger horsepower tractor space.

With a current capacity of nearly 30,000 tractors, VST Tillers Tractors is confident that its capacity will be sufficient for the next two years. However, the CEO did mention that the new launches have been delayed, which could impact the company's growth this year.

“There was a delay in couple of product launches that we had planned but we expect to end flat this year because the international business has grown while the domestic business has shown a little decline,” he mentioned.

Despite the delay in new launches, Cherukara expects the demand drivers to remain strong in the near term.

“The demand is likely to continue, in the near-term all the demand drivers look good. But there is the talk about El Nino and how it plays out during the coming monsoon,” he said.

He highlighted that how El Nino plays out is important, but the company is well-positioned to achieve growth of 15-20 percent in the power tillers segment.

When asked about the company's performance this year, the CEO said that they expect to end flat. However, the focus is on the long term, and the company is confident that its new launches will drive growth in the coming years.

VST Tillers Tractors has been in the tractor business for over five decades and has a strong presence in the southern and western regions of India. The company is known for its power tillers, which are used extensively in farming and gardening. With the launch of utility tractors, VST Tillers Tractors is expected to expand its market share in the tractor industry.

The stock has remained flat over the last week and has declined over 5 percent in the past month.

