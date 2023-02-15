Volvo APEC head sees a strong and growing demand for electric vehicles in India

Volvo Cars is making significant strides in the electric vehicle market in India, according to the company's top executives. Nick Connors, the APEC Head at Volvo, is optimistic about the future of electric vehicles in India. He says that there is a strong and growing demand for electric vehicles in the country, and the company is well-positioned to capitalise on it.

Connors said, “We plan to grow in India by developing our electric vehicle portfolio. We think there is a very strong and growing demand for pure electric vehicles.”

One of the reasons for Volvo's optimism is the positive reception of the XC40 BEV in India. The vehicle has been well-received by consumers in the country, which bodes well for the company's future prospects. Jyoti Malhotra, the India Head at Volvo, shares Connors' optimism and says that the company's focus is on electrification and growth through electric vehicles.

“Our focus in on electrification and we want to grow our numbers through fully electric battery cars,” Malhotra said.

Malhotra hopes to grow Volvo's electric vehicle portfolio even higher than 2022, indicating the company's commitment to the Indian market. Volvo has identified India as an important developing market, and the company is making significant investments to establish a strong presence in the country, Connors added.

As part of its efforts to strengthen its position in India, Volvo plans to start production of the C40 BEV in its Bangalore plant. This move is significant as it will help the company cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles in the country while also contributing to the local economy.

However, there are some challenges that the company faces. The semiconductor shortage has affected the auto industry worldwide, and Volvo is no exception. Connors acknowledges that the shortage is still a challenge for the company. Nonetheless, Volvo is looking at all Asia-Pacific regions to increase its electric vehicle production, indicating the company's long-term commitment to the electric vehicle market.