Voltas expects its capacity to almost double up in a year

Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO of Voltas, on Thursday, said that big volumes are coming in from air conditioners (ACs), fridges and washing machines.

“Currently, we have got four plants out of which 2 plants are FOR heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). The capacity of these plants are full and since our volumes are big, we need to augment our facilities, set up additional facilities,” Bakshi said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On the festive period, he said, “Navratri period, compared to last year, is definitely better. Festivity fervour has been observed in the last couple of days and the festival period looks to be normal and satisfactory.”

According to him, a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme is introduced to overcome disabilities like components manufacturing. “This scheme has been introduced to overcome the disability factors like components manufacturing. So, the government has made this move to help the industry and manufacturers to start manufacturing big components in India,” said Bakshi.

On capacity expansion, he said, “In next year-year-and-a-half, you will see our capacity almost double-up than what we are today.”

