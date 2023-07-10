Consumer durables makers glaring at another quarter of weak results

The demand for consumer durables across large and small appliances remained weak during first quarter of FY24 for yet another quarter. For seasonal products, such as air conditioners and fans, unseasonal rainfall further impacted secondary demand. The same held true for refrigerators.

For other products, while demand was weak, companies have offered discounts or incentives to push primary sales and thus, inventory levels have inched up as well, according to dealer surveys by Nomura.

For air conditioners, volumes are likely to be flat year on year in the June ended quarter and industry expectations are for a revival during the festive season in the December ended quarter. However, the industry growth is expected to be slower at about 5 percent in FY24, unless there is a meaningful pick up in the last quarter of the year. Price hikes have remained elusive and competitive intensity remains high from Daikin and Lloyd. Correction in commodity prices can support margins, though partly offset by discounts.