Voltas arm bags orders of Rs 1,770 crore for power distribution and solar projects

Voltas’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services (UMPESL), on Thursday, said that it has secured multiple SITC project orders worth Rs 1,770 crore in the electrical power distribution business for FY23, including a solar power project.
The company claims that these orders will benefit more than 46 million Indians across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Karnataka. Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services (UMPESL) has been awarded these project orders spread across 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Karnataka, the company added.
"We remain committed to supporting the government's mission of providing 100 percent quality, reliable, and affordable power supply to consumers and households across India, and we are confident of executing these projects to the highest standards. The power distribution contract is expected to create new jobs and boost economic growth in the region as well. It will also ensure last mile electrification in remote areas, promoting ease of living the business development," said Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO of Voltas & MD of UMPESL.
Several state-owned distribution companies and private players, including MPPKVVCL and MPMKVVCL in Madhya Pradesh, MVVNL in Uttar Pradesh, WBSEDCL in West Bengal, TPCODL in Odisha, and Sembcorp in Karnataka, have awarded these projects to UMPESL, according to the statement released by the company.
UMPESL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voltas, and is engaged in mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP)/ heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) and water projects, mining and construction equipment (M&CE) business and textile machinery business, among others.
Voltas revealed its quarter 3 earnings last month. The company reported a loss of Rs 110.5 crore against profit of Rs 96 crore in the same quarter last year. However, Voltas’ revenue surged nearly 12 percent at Rs 2,005.6 crore against Rs 1,794 crore in the same quarter last year.
Stocks of Voltas settled at Rs 880.55 apiece, up nearly 1 percent, when the market closed.
First Published: Mar 16, 2023 4:54 PM IST
