Street punishes Vodafone Idea stock as shrinking market share hurts margin

Mini Vodafone Idea share price: The Vi stock gave up its entire gain for the week after the earnings announcement, as the telecom company continued to lose market share to rivals.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares were under pressure on Thursday, a day after the private sector telecom operator reported a weak quarterly performance — reeling under a huge debt pile and a shrinking margin on account of intense competition from peers.

The Vodafone Idea stock fell as much as 6.1 percent to Rs 8.6 apiece on BSE, turning flat for the week.

The company's net loss for the April-June period increased 11.2 percent sequentially to Rs 7,296.7 crore. The widening of net loss came about even as Vodafone Idea's revenue increased 1.7 percent to Rs 10,410 crore compared with the previous three months.

That was in stark contrast to Reliance Industries' digital arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm , which reported a 3.9 percent jump in net profit for the April-June period compared with the previous three months.

Vodafone Idea's average revenue per user (ARPU) — a key measure of profitability for telecom companies — came in at Rs 128 for the quarter ended June, as against Rs 104 for the corresponding period a year ago.

Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio rival Bharti Airtel is yet to report its quarterly numbers for the April-June period.

Vi's margin — a key metric of profitability determined by the difference between revenue and expenses — fell by 380 basis points to 41.6 percent in the three-month period.

The company continued to lose subscribers to rivals in the three-month period. Its subscriber base shrank by 3.4 million and 15 million on quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year bases.

Its EBITDA — a measure of operating profitability, which means earnings before taking into account the impact of components such as interest and taxes — fell 6.9 percent sequentially.

Its gross debt stood at Rs 1.99 lakh crore as of June 30.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.