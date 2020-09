Vodafone Idea is all set to launch a new brand identity today -- but an announcement on the struggling telecom firm's fund-raising, as expected by some, is unlikely immediately, sources with direct knowledge suggest.

The brand refocus is aimed at converging Vodafone & Idea into one brand 'Vi', which is also to mark the convergence of networks as one post the merger.

The management has only said it will announce a "strategic initiative", with the move creating a buzz around fund-raising. The stock is up over 5 percent this morning.

Vodafone Idea’s board has approved fund-raising of up to Rs 25,000 crore, which is critical for this debt-laden company to reduce debt and pay the additional burden of AGR dues as per the Supreme Court verdict.

Sources suggest that the announcement is purely on the brand re-focus. The company believes a single-brand approach will reduce the cost of maintaining two brands and also improve operational efficiency.