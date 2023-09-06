Vodafone Idea shares surge over 10% in the final minutes of trading, market cap back above Rs 50,000 Crore

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. have surged as much as 10 percent on Wednesday, recovering nearly 15 percent from the day's low.

Share Market Live NSE

With this, the stock has snapped a two-day losing streak and also got its market capitalisation back above the mark of Rs 50,000 crore.

Shares of Vodafone Idea had gained over 10 percent on September 1 as well, that took the stock to its highest level in 17 months.

A Times of India report on Monday stated that the company has cleared around 10 percent of its dues for the April-June quarter to the Department of Telecom. The company has promised to clear the remaining of the dues by the end of September, the report said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The company's management also recently mentioned that fund raising plans have gathered steam in recent times.

In anticipation of some good news, shares of Indus Towers also gained as much as 5.5 percent in a sudden surge.

Shares of Vodafone Idea ended 7.5 percent higher at Rs 10.65.