Vodafone Idea share price: Here's what has triggered the stocks 80% jump from its 52-week low

Shares of Vodafone Idea are back above the Rs 10 mark for the first time in over a year. The stock is trading with gains of as much as 14 percent to trade at the highest level in 17 months.

The stock has also delivered positive returns for five months in a row. This is the best monthly winning streak for the stock in over a decade. The last instance of the stock achieving such a streak was between September-December of 2012 and January-February of 2013.

The telecom operator has also seen its stock gain in seven out of the last nine trading sessions. The stock has now recovered 80 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 5.7 which it fell to in March this year.

The stock was in focus last week after it received an extension to issue Optionally Convertible Debentures to ATC.

August 28 was the due date for allotment of the first tranche of these 8,000 OCDs. That has now been pushed from six months to 18 months. The push in the timeline is subject to certain conditions as mutually agreed.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 last week that the stock saw strong flows on FII desks with a European fund being an active buyer in the stock.

In its earnings call last week, the company's management said that its equity fund raising exercise will conclude in the December quarter and debt funding will follow. The management said that fund raising discussions have gathered steam over the last 1-2 months.

Shares of Vodafone Idea are trading 10.5 percent higher at Rs 10.