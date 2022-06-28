Vodafone Idea rolls out new mobile plans, connectivity solutions for small businesses

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of telecom service provider Vodafone Idea, has launched 'Ready For Next', a programme aimed at helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) become digital businesses.

The company has also announced limited period offers on its Business Plus plans — till July 21, 2022 — and claims the Ready for Next platform provides businesses with solutions ranging from integrated IoT (Internet of Things), cloud management, and cloud telephony, among others.

Here's a look at the services aimed at MSMEs:

Secure Internet Cloud Telephony Business Plus plans Corporate Callertunes Internet leased line (ILL) and managed firewall, and secure connectivity. Also offers extra bandwidth worth Rs 10,000. Calls will be answered 24x7 with "Auto Receptionist & Lead Management Solutions". Auto Receptionist available for Rs 1,500, Lead Management available for Rs 1,000. The company offers a discount of Rs 500 each for the first three bill cycles. Free advertisement campaign aimed at Vi subscrobers with 20,000 free SMSes. Available to subscribers of Vi Business Plus Plans — Rs 399, Rs 499, and Rs 799 — with 10 or more active connections. Free unlimited data too on offer. MSMEs can customise their callertunes for free for six months. Available to subscribers of·Vi Business Plus Plans of Rs 299 & Rs 349 with 10 or more connections. The callertune will be chargeable at Rs 49 per month per user after the offer period.

"Post-pandemic business impact, excessive liquidity crunch and tectonic shift have made MSMEs vulnerable," the company said in a press release.

"Digital Adoption has become one of the most important factors in opening up new business prospects ... (Ready For Next) will serve all possible needs and requirements of MSMEs that will enable them to grow at a much faster pace," the press release added.

“MSMEs are the backbone of India’s economy, contributing 30 percent to the GDP. The Ready For Next Program is our commitment to MSMEs to provide long-term solutions that will help them move ahead and build a better tomorrow. We expect this programme (to) empower 250,000 MSMEs," said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea said.

According to the company statement, the Ready For Next programme comprises digital self-evaluation, among other aspects.

The company said the the evaluation process helps "business owners assess their setup across three aspects: Digital Customer, Digital Workspace and Digital Business", adding that this will help MSMEs take steps to be ready for digital transformation.