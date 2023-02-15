Here is why JPMorgan expects Vodafone Idea shares to fall another 60%

JPMorgan believes that issues continue to persist with Vodafone Idea.

Brokerage firm has reiterated its underweight stance on telecom operator Vodafone Idea given that structural issues continue to plague the company.

JPMorgan has a price target of Rs 3 on Vodafone Idea, implying a potential downside of another 60 percent from current levels.

Vodafone Idea's net loss for the December quarter widened to Rs 7,990 crore. from Rs 7,595 crore during the September quarter. Revenue remained flat while operating profit margin expanded by 80 basis points sequentially.

While overall subscribers for Vodafone Idea declined by 5.8 million during the quarter, 4G subscribers increased by a million. Average Revenue per User improved by 3.3 percent sequentially to Rs 135. JPMorgan believes that the growth in ARPU was offset by a decline in overall subscribers.

Vodafone Idea's net debt increased to Rs 2.27 lakh crore from Rs 2.2 lakh crore in the September quarter. Debt worth over Rs 8,032 crore will have to be repaid by the end of this year. The company stated that it remains engaged with lenders for further debt fund raising as well as with other parties for equity or equity linked fund raising.

The government recently became the largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea with 33.4 percent stake after it allowed the conversion of its pending AGR dues interest into equity at a price of Rs 10 per share.

JPMorgan says that the key driver for the stock post the government's recent move will be refinancing debt and equity infusion in the medium term.

Newspaper reports also suggested that the Aditya Birla Group has initiated an exercise to raise funds at the promoter level for an equity infusion into Vodafone Idea and is in talks with global lenders for the same. The Economic Times report, citing a source said that the proposed equity infusion will be through a preferential allotment.

Shares of Vodafone Idea are currently trading little changed at Rs 7.7.