Vodafone Idea gets Rs 2,000 crore financial support from promoter group

"The company has received a communication from a promoter group entity confirming that in the event of any fund requirement for meeting its impending payment obligations by the company, it shall provide direct or indirect financial support to the extent of Rs 2,000 crore," Vodafone Idea said in the filing.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Monday (August 14) said it has received communication from a promoter group entity that it will provide financial support of up to Rs 2,000 crore if required to meet payment obligations.

The total gross debt of the company (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of June 30, 2023, stood at Rs 2,11,760 crore.

Vodafone Idea's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,840 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,295.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased marginally by 2.3 percent to Rs 10,655.5 crore from Rs 10,406.8 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

The total revenue stood at Rs 10,655.5 crore during the period under review, up 2.4 percent against Rs 10,410.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 4 percent to Rs 4,157 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 4,328.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 39 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 41.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.