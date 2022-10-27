Vodafone Idea equity conversion: More than a year after Cabinet nod, government yet to take a call despite securing necessary approvals

Mini Last week, market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) had approved the government's proposal to convert its pending deals into equity. The Union Ministry of Finance had approved the proposal in July and, according to government officials, the file is pending consideration with the Department of Telecommunications

Vodafone Idea's wait for the government to convert its debt to equity looks like it will continue for a while, despite all necessary approvals being in place.

The Union Cabinet had approved the conversion of Vodafone Idea's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues — and the interest thereon — to equity last September.

"We have secured all necessary approvals for converting dues into equity. SEBI has granted approval for equity conversion; the (proposal received a final nod from the Finance Ministry. The DoT is deliberating on the issue," a government official told CNBC-TV18.

Vodafone Idea' AGR dues stand at Rs 16,130, and once the government converts the interest on AGR dues into equity, the debt on Vodafone Idea's books comes down by Rs 16,000 crore, and the government will be holding close to about a 33 percent equity stake.

Why is the quity conversion so important?

Only once the government converts its stake into equity will external funding be possible for the debt-ridden telecom conglomerate. Vodafone Idea is seeking to raise about Rs 10,000 crore of equity funds and Rs 10,000 crore of debt from banks to fund its 5G plans, but this has been on hold because of a lack of clarity on if and when the government will convert that equity.

At the 5G spectrum in August, Vodafone Idea spent Rs 18,799 crore to acquire 6,228 MHz of airwaves in the 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands.