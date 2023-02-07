After this allocation, the Indian government now owns 33.44 percent of Vodafone Idea's expanded paid-up capital. The company's paid-up share capital has also increased to Rs. 482,520,327,840 with 48,252,032,784 equity shares of the face and paid-up value of Rs. 10/- each.

The board of telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday approved the allotment of equity shares worth Rs 16,133 crore to the government, which post-allocation has become the largest shareholder with a 33.44 percent stake in the company.

"Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today (i.e. on 7th February, 2023), approved the allotment of 16,133,184,899 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 10/- per equity share aggregating to Rs. 161,331,848,990 to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India (acting through President of India)," said Vodafone Idea in its regulator filing.

This allocation was made as a result of an order from the Indian government directing the company to convert the interest amount for deferred payments into equity shares for the government.

The company's paid-up share capital has also increased to Rs. 482,520,327,840 with 48,252,032,784 equity shares of the face and paid-up value of Rs. 10/- each.

"Post the aforesaid allotment the shareholding of the Government of India in the Company stands at 33.44 percent in the expanded paid-up capital base of the Company," it added.

The government on Friday had instructed Vodafone Idea to issue equity shares against interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and spectrum dues of Rs 6,133 crore that it owes.

This comes over a year after the government first made the decision. This move provides relief for Vodafone Idea which had a debt of Rs 2.2 trillion as of September 2022.

The proposed equity conversion plan from January 2022 would make the government Vodafone Idea's largest shareholder with a 33 percent stake and reduced the promoter's holdings to 50 percent from 75 percent.

