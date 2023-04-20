homebusiness Newscompanies NewsVodafone Idea appoints Kumar Mangalam Birla as non executive director

Vodafone Idea appoints Kumar Mangalam Birla as non-executive director

Vodafone Idea appoints Kumar Mangalam Birla as non-executive director
2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 20, 2023 7:15:37 PM IST (Published)

Birla is the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, which operates in 36 countries across six continents. Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd ended at Rs 6.06, down by Rs 0.020, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Thursday, April 20, said it has appointed Kumar Mangalam Birla as a non-executive and non-independent director of the company with effect from April 20, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All

Is Kalbaisakhi coming? Scorched Kolkata looks for answers

Apr 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The appointment is based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board of directors of the company, it said in an exchange filing.


Birla is the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, which operates in 36 countries across six continents. He is a chartered accountant and holds an MBA degree from the London Business School.

Also Read: Google perks gradually vanishing — is employee morale at stake?

In February this year, the government approved the conversion of over Rs 16,133 crore interest dues of Vodafone Idea into equity. Equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each will be issued to the government at the same price. The relief for the company came as part of the reforms package announced by the government in September 2021.

“The total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs 16133,18,48,990. The company has been directed to issue 1613,31,84,899 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of  Rs 10 each," the company said.

Earlier, VIL had said with the conversion of dues into equity, the government will get around a 35 percent stake in the company.

Also Read: Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd ended at Rs 6.06, down by Rs 0.020, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Kumar Mangalam BirlaVodafone-Idea