English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down by year end

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down by year end

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down by year end
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 5, 2022 1:49:54 PM IST (Updated)

Vodafone Group said in a statement that its Chief Executive Nick Read would be replaced on interim basis by finance chief Margherita Della Valle.

Britain's Vodafone Group announced on Monday that its Chief Executive Nick Read's would resign by the end of this year. Read would be replaced on an interim basis by finance chief Margherita Della Valle.

Recommended Articles

View All
Four-day work week is here but will it work for Indian companies?

Four-day work week is here but will it work for Indian companies?

IST7 Min(s) Read

Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?

Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?

IST3 Min(s) Read

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

IST6 Min(s) Read


Shares of Vodafone is down at by 0.05 points or 0.60 percent to Rs 8.25 at 1:35 PM IST.
Read led the company through the pandemic, sold assets to increase its focus on Europe and Africa and carved out its towers infrastructure into a separate unit during his four years tenure. Despite the changes, its shares had remained in the doldrums.
"I agreed with the board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone's strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead," he said in a statement.
Also Read:ICICI Bank shares rise as brokerage firms upbeat on the stock
-With inputs from Reuters
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BritainVodafone

Next Article

SJVN shares jump on Maharashtra discom's Rs 1,200 crore solar project