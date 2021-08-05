Voda-Idea on brink as KM Birla resigns: What happens next?

Kumar Mangalam Birla has stepped down as the Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of Vodafone Idea Limited Board on August 4. The Board has unanimously elected Himanshu Kapania, who is currently a Non-Executive Director and former MD of Idea cellular prior to the merger, as the Non-Executive Chairman.

What signal does this resignation send?

The resignation of Birla comes at a time the company is looking to raise Rs 25,000 crore of cash. It comes about 2 months after Birla wrote a letter to the Cabinet secretary (letter dated June 7) that he is ready to “hand over stake” in Vodafone-Idea (Vi) to a government entity.

He had also stated that VI’s operations will be at an "irretrievable point of collapse" if it did not receive immediate and active support from the government.

What happens to the debt of the company?

The company has Rs 6,000 crore of NCDs maturing between December 2021 and February 2022. The company has AGR/spectrum liability dues/interest costs outstanding starting next year.

According to official data, VIL had an AGR liability of Rs 58,254 crore, out of which it has paid Rs 7,854.37 crore while Rs 50,399.63 crore is outstanding.

According to Kotak, the company is facing a cash shortfall of $3.1b.

What are the bigger implications?

The impact could be on the subscriber base of the company. The subscriber base as of now is 268 m.

According to TRAI, subscriber market share is at 23.5 percent.