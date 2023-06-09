CNBC TV18
VLCC to acquire male grooming brand Ustraa for Rs 61 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 9, 2023 9:24:49 PM IST (Updated)

Post-merger, VLCC will make further investments to accelerate the growth of Ustraa.

Beauty and skincare brand VLCC on Friday said it is acquiring Happily Unmarried Marketing Private Ltd (Ustraa) for approximately Rs 61 crore via a mix of cash and share swap.

The partnership brings together two pioneering home-grown personal care brands, combining Ustraa's leading position in the men's grooming range with VLCC's growing skincare products portfolio.
