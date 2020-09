Vivriti Capital raises Rs 100 crore in Series B led by Creation Investments

Vivriti Capital, which owns and manages CredAvenue, an online platform for enterprise debt in India has raised Rs 100 crore led by existing investor Creation Investments.

It had earlier raised Rs 350 crore in March 2020 from LGT Lightstone Aspada and Rs 310 crore in 2019 from Creation Investments, therefore raising more than Rs 760 crore in equity capital from investors till date.

Tyler Day, Director, Creation Investments Capital Management said "Vivriti is uniquely placed in the Indian ecosystem as a lender and facilitator of debt in the impact space with their unparalleled technology platform, strong management team and comprehensive product offerings. The macro-environment in the last six months brought out the potential of Vivriti's marketplace, through which they facilitated debt raise for a large number of clients as well as helped investors in their due diligence and deal executions. We continue to believe that given their core strengths, Vivriti has immense potential to revolutionize the Indian debt landscape".

Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a global impact investment management company dedicated to private equity investments in the financial services industry. Creation has invested across 12 countries so far, with India being one of their key focus countries with investments over $250 million.

Founded in 2017, Vivriti Capital currently has over 120 institutional investors/lenders, 260+ enterprise clients, 5 lakh plus individual and SME borrowers, and has enabled debt exceeding Rs 30,000 crore.