    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Vivo India allegedly evaded Rs 2,217 crore in Customs duty

    Vivo India allegedly evaded Rs 2,217 crore in Customs duty

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Vivo India has allegedly evaded a Customs duty sum of Rs 2,217 crores, as per an investigation by the DRI. The company has been issued a show-cause notice and has voluntarily submitted Rs 60 crore towards the discharge of its differential duty liability..

    Vivo India allegedly evaded Rs 2,217 crore in Customs duty
    The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has claimed that it has detected Customs duty evasion of over Rs 2,000 crore during an investigation into Vivo India.
    During the course of the investigation, DRI officers conducted searches at the factory premises of Vivo India, which according to a press note, led to the recovery of incriminating evidence indicating alleged wilful misdeclaration in the description of certain items imported by the company, for use in the manufacture of mobile phones.
    This resulted in alleged wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits amounting to Rs 2,217 crore. After the investigation, a show-cause motice was issued to Vivo India on June 21, seeking the mentioned amount under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.
    Vivo India has voluntarily submitted a sum of Rs 60 crore towards the discharge of its differential duty liability, the note said.
    Earlier in July, the DRI detected an alleged Customs duty evasion of around Rs 4,389 crore by OPPO India in an investigation at the office premises and residences of key management employees. 
    Vivo India is a subsidiary of Vivo Communications Technology Co. Ltd, Guangdong, China, and is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembling, wholesale trading as well as distribution of mobile phones and accessories thereof.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Godrej Properties' Mohit Malhotra resigns as MD & CEO, Gaurav Pandey to take over

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng