Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit shares tank 23% in pre-market trading after it files for bankruptcy

The filing has been lodged in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and seeks a sale of its assets.
Virgin Orbit Holdings, backed by billionaire enterpreneur Richard Branson has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, after it failed in securing emergency funding needed to recover from a failed rocket launch earlier this year.
Agencies had reported last month that Virgin Orbit was in talks with Texas-based Matthew Brown for an emergency funding worth $200 million, which would have given him controlling stake in the company.
The satelite-launch company ceased operations "for the foreseeable future", its CEO Dan Hart told employees during a meeting last Thursday, CNBC reported, adding that the firm would lay off almost its entire workforce.
In a securities filing, the layoff figure was pegged at 675 positions or nearly 85 percent of the total workforce.
As of September 30, Virgin Orbit had assets of around $243 million and a total debt of $153.5 million.
Virgin Orbit went public in late-2021 through a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) or a blank-check company, raising a less-than-expected sum of $255 million. It is a spin-off from Branson's space tourism venture Virgin Galactic.
Virgin Orbit's strategy has been that launching small rockets from a 747 in flight would allow for short-notice launches from anywhere.
The downfall began after the failure of its sixth mission in January, when its centerpiece LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit and sent its payload of U.S. and UK intelligence satellites plunging into the ocean. The company failed to secure emergency funding post that incident and furloughed almost its entire workforce on March 15 to conserve cash.
Richard Branson's Virgin Group, which owned roughly 75 percent of the launch company, said it had invested over $1 billion in the unit, including $60 million in secured loans since November. Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala was the second-biggest investor in Virgin Orbit with a 17.9 percent stake.
Virgin Investments, a unit of Virgin Group, will provide $31.6 million in new money to Virgin Orbit through debtor-in-possession financing to fund operations while it looks for a buyer in bankruptcy, the companies said.
Virgin Orbit's bankruptcy filing showed its largest creditor as London-based Arqit Ltd, which was owed almost $10 million for services and as a customer deposit. Its second-largest creditor was the United States Space Force, which had a deposit of almost $6.8 million for future launches, according to the filing.
Virgin Orbit had a market value of $65 million based on Monday's closing price, down from more than $3 billion two years ago. The stock is now down 23 percent in premarket trading.
(With Inputs From Agencies.)
