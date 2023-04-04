Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit shares tank 23% in pre-market trading after it files for bankruptcy

The filing has been lodged in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and seeks a sale of its assets.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, backed by billionaire enterpreneur Richard Branson has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, after it failed in securing emergency funding needed to recover from a failed rocket launch earlier this year.

The filing has been lodged in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and seeks a sale of its assets.

Agencies had reported last month that Virgin Orbit was in talks with Texas-based Matthew Brown for an emergency funding worth $200 million, which would have given him controlling stake in the company.

The satelite-launch company ceased operations "for the foreseeable future", its CEO Dan Hart told employees during a meeting last Thursday, CNBC reported, adding that the firm would lay off almost its entire workforce.

In a securities filing, the layoff figure was pegged at 675 positions or nearly 85 percent of the total workforce.

As of September 30, Virgin Orbit had assets of around $243 million and a total debt of $153.5 million.

Virgin Orbit went public in late-2021 through a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) or a blank-check company, raising a less-than-expected sum of $255 million. It is a spin-off from Branson's space tourism venture Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Orbit's strategy has been that launching small rockets from a 747 in flight would allow for short-notice launches from anywhere.

Richard Branson's Virgin Group, which owned roughly 75 percent of the launch company, said it had invested over $1 billion in the unit, including $60 million in secured loans since November. Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala was the second-biggest investor in Virgin Orbit with a 17.9 percent stake.

Virgin Investments, a unit of Virgin Group, will provide $31.6 million in new money to Virgin Orbit through debtor-in-possession financing to fund operations while it looks for a buyer in bankruptcy, the companies said.

Virgin Orbit's bankruptcy filing showed its largest creditor as London-based Arqit Ltd, which was owed almost $10 million for services and as a customer deposit. Its second-largest creditor was the United States Space Force, which had a deposit of almost $6.8 million for future launches, according to the filing.

Virgin Orbit had a market value of $65 million based on Monday's closing price, down from more than $3 billion two years ago. The stock is now down 23 percent in premarket trading.

(With Inputs From Agencies.)