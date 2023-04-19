Virat Kohli appointed brand influencer of HSBC India

HSBC India is also set to launch a multimedia campaign featuring Kohli, aimed at re-establishing the value proposition of banking with the company.

HSBC India on Wednesday, April 19, announced that it has partnered with Indian cricketer and global sporting icon Virat Kohli as their brand influencer, in a broader effort to support the aspirations of an ambitious India going global.

The ex-Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain has joined forces with HSBC to bolster the bank's mission of "opening up a world of opportunity," according to a statement from the company.

Talking about his new partnership, Kohli said, “I’m delighted to associate with HSBC, one of the world’s premier international financial organisations. HSBC’s rich legacy in India, disciplined approach and long-standing commitment resonates deeply with my belief system of discipline, commitment and focus, aspects that have played a key role in my career so far.”

Additionally, HSBC India is set to launch a multimedia campaign featuring Kohli, aimed at re-establishing the value proposition of banking with the company.

HSBC India CEO Hitendra Dave said, “We’re thrilled to have Virat Kohli as our Brand Influencer and see him as a perfect fit for our values of taking responsibility, collaborating, and succeeding together as a team as well as getting things done. Virat Kohli is a symbol of an ambitious India that is striving forward, going global and leaving its indelible mark on the global stage across various fields.”

Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, Sandeep Batra added, “Cricket is a unifying force and strikes an emotional chord with the Indian diaspora across the world. Our endeavour to support the aspirations of the international minded Indians will be boosted by our association with Virat Kohli. Whether on or off the field Kohli personifies discipline and commitment to his craft, ideals that resonate with us at HSBC India.”