VIP Industries shares underperform: Managing Directors packing their bags drag its wheels

Over the course of 2023, while VIP Industries has lost over Rs 100 crore in market capitalisation, Safari Industries has added Rs 4,400 crore to its overall market capitalisation and is now just Rs 1,000 crore less than VIP's market capitalisation.

Shares of India's largest suitcase manufacture by market capitalisation - VIP Industries Ltd. have declined over 3 percent this year. On the other hand, those of its closest competitor - Safari Industries Ltd. have more than doubled within the same timeframe.

A key factor behind VIP's underperformance could be the management uncertainty at the helm. Managing Director Anindya Dutta resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday due to personal reasons. Dutta had joined the company in 2021 from Lotte India.

Neetu Kashiramka, currently the company's CFO and having worked with the likes of Jyothy Laboratories previously, has been appointed as the new MD-designate.

This isn't the first exit from the top management that VIP Industries has seen. Earlier, Dutta's predecessor, Sudip Ghose had also quit in 2021 after being at the helm for only three years.

Regular top management exits are generally viewed negatively by the street, with Infosys being a case in point.

Aside of the management churn, VIP's financial performance can also be attributed to the underperforming share price.

For the June quarter, VIP Industries reported year-on-year revenue growth of 7.5 percent. In comparison, Safari Industries reported a 45.6 percent growth in its topline compared to the same period last year.

In fact, Safari Industries has outperformed VIP in terms of revenue growth in four out of the last six quarters.

Revenue Growth VIP Industries Safari Q1 FY24 7.70% 45.60% Q4 FY23 26.60% 57.20% Q3 FY23 32.50% 48.40% Q2 FY23 56% 67% Q1 FY23 186.40% 143.80% Q4 FY22 46.50% 45%

While VIP Industries' has fluctuated between profit and a loss (it reported a net loss during the March quarter), Safari's net profit has grown from Rs 2 crore to Rs 50 crore in the last six quarters.

Out of the 12 analysts that track VIP Industries, 11 continue to have a buy rating, while the other one has a hold recommendation. For Safari too, seven out of the eight analysts are recommending their clients to buy the stock, while the other has a hold rating.

Shares of VIP Industries are trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 680, while those of Safari are trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 3,546.