English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsVIP Industries shares volatile after exceptional item drags company to a quarterly loss

VIP Industries shares volatile after exceptional item drags company to a quarterly loss

VIP Industries shares volatile after exceptional item drags company to a quarterly loss
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 10:28:23 AM IST (Published)

VIP Industries is also on track to achieve 800 exclusive brand outlets by the end of the current financial year.

Shares of VIP Industries Ltd., world’s second-largest luggage maker, were swinging between gains and losses on Tuesday after a one-off expense dragged the company into a net loss during the March quarter.

Live Tv

Loading...
The company reported a net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 12.39 crore in the same quarter last year. This was due to an exceptional loss of Rs 47 crore that it incurred owing to a fire accident at its Bangladesh plant, which disrupted production operations.

On the revenue front, the company's topline grew by 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 450.57 crore. Gross margin also improved to 57.9 percent from 53.3 percent in the year-ago quarter.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X