VIP Industries shares volatile after exceptional item drags company to a quarterly loss

VIP Industries is also on track to achieve 800 exclusive brand outlets by the end of the current financial year.
Shares of VIP Industries Ltd., world’s second-largest luggage maker, were swinging between gains and losses on Tuesday after a one-off expense dragged the company into a net loss during the March quarter.
The company reported a net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 12.39 crore in the same quarter last year. This was due to an exceptional loss of Rs 47 crore that it incurred owing to a fire accident at its Bangladesh plant, which disrupted production operations.
On the revenue front, the company's topline grew by 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 450.57 crore. Gross margin also improved to 57.9 percent from 53.3 percent in the year-ago quarter.