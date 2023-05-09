VIP Industries shares volatile after exceptional item drags company to a quarterly loss

VIP Industries is also on track to achieve 800 exclusive brand outlets by the end of the current financial year.

Shares of VIP Industries Ltd., world’s second-largest luggage maker, were swinging between gains and losses on Tuesday after a one-off expense dragged the company into a net loss during the March quarter.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 12.39 crore in the same quarter last year. This was due to an exceptional loss of Rs 47 crore that it incurred owing to a fire accident at its Bangladesh plant, which disrupted production operations.