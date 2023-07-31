CNBC TV18
Vinod K Dasari becomes chairman of electric truck maker Tresa Motors

1 Min Read
Jul 31, 2023

Dasari, who will lead the company’s strategy, innovation and synergy, has a rich experience in the automotive sector, having worked as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, and the president of SIAM.

Tresa Motors, a Bengaluru-based company that makes medium and heavy electric trucks, has appointed Vinod K Dasari as its new chairman of the Board. Dasari, who will lead the company’s strategy, innovation and synergy, has a rich experience in the automotive sector, having worked as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, and the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Dasari said he was honoured to join Tresa Motors and is excited to be a part of their journey to redefine the future of mobility, reported news website Autocarpro.
He will assume his new role at Tresa Motors with immediate effect.
Also Read: Tesla executives hold discussions on market entry talks with India investment agency: Sources
Rohan Shravan, the founding CEO of Tresa Motors, welcomed Dasari to the family and said Dasari's remarkable accomplishments and profound insights would be a critical resource for their growth journey.
Shravan added that he’s confident that under Dasari's leadership, Tresa Motors would reach new heights of success and deliver innovative EV solutions to meet the evolving needs of their customers.
Also Read: Ola Electric growing very fast, reports of losses extremely speculative, says CMO Khandelwal
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
