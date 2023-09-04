Vinay M Tonse recommended for managing director position at SBI

1 Min Read
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau on Monday (September 4) said it conducted interviews with 13 candidates on August 30 and September 4, 2023, for the position of managing director (MD) at the State Bank of India (SBI).
After careful consideration of their performance during the interviews, their extensive professional backgrounds, and the established criteria, the Bureau is pleased to recommend Vinay M. Tonse for the role of MD at SBI.
This recommendation comes as a significant development in the leadership of one of India's largest and most influential financial institutions.
Also Read: Oil India board okays Rs 1,738-crore equity investment in Northeast gas distribution venture
In addition to this, the government is actively exploring the possibility of extending the retirement age of top management personnel in public sector banks (PSBs), SBI, and LIC by two years.
If implemented, this decision could have far-reaching implications, benefiting executive directors and MDs of public sector banks, as well as MDs and Chairmen of SBI and LIC.
The government officials have stated that any decision made will be carefully harmonised to ensure it aligns with the best interests of these vital financial institutions and their leadership teams.
First Published: Sept 4, 2023 11:39 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cipla acquires Actor Pharma for $49 Million, sets sights on South African market expansion
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Investors pounce on India’s pet care industry with $77 million in investments
Sept 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Hero MotoCorp to invest Rs 550 crore in Ather Energy's rights issue
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Chiefs of India’s top 50 companies see average remuneration drop by a quarter in FY23
Aug 16, 2023 IST2 Min Read