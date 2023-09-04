Vinay M Tonse recommended for managing director position at SBI

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau on Monday (September 4) said it conducted interviews with 13 candidates on August 30 and September 4, 2023, for the position of managing director (MD) at the State Bank of India (SBI).

Share Market Live NSE

After careful consideration of their performance during the interviews, their extensive professional backgrounds, and the established criteria, the Bureau is pleased to recommend Vinay M. Tonse for the role of MD at SBI.

This recommendation comes as a significant development in the leadership of one of India's largest and most influential financial institutions.

In addition to this, the government is actively exploring the possibility of extending the retirement age of top management personnel in public sector banks (PSBs), SBI, and LIC by two years.

If implemented, this decision could have far-reaching implications, benefiting executive directors and MDs of public sector banks, as well as MDs and Chairmen of SBI and LIC.

The government officials have stated that any decision made will be carefully harmonised to ensure it aligns with the best interests of these vital financial institutions and their leadership teams.