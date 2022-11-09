Vinati Organics MD explains what's driving profits this year

Shares of Vinati Organics closed at Rs 2,080, up 4.97 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Vinati Organics reported strong results in the July-September quarter. The revenue of the specialty chemicals and organic intermediaries’ company went up 51 percent to Rs 566 crore compared to Rs 374 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Profit after tax went up 43 percent from Rs 81 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 to Rs 116 crore in the July-September quarter this year.

Vinato Saraf Mutreja, MD, Vinati Organics, told CNBC-TV18 that the demand across the ATBS, IBB and IB segments has become higher this year.

“If you look at ATBS, that product is used in oil exploration, and the demand for that product has been quite good for the last eight, nine months. Similarly, our isobutyl benzene, which is used in ibuprofen — the demand for ibuprofen was quite low last year. That's why year on year (YoY) we've seen a very good growth in that business as well. In fact, the sales of our new product butylphenol, which we were just entering into last year,

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which is the measure of the core profitability, went up 47 percent this quarter and stood at Rs 148 crore.

Last year, the company also started the merger process with Veeral Additives (VAPL) to achieve a revenue target of Rs 2,000 crore in 2022-23.

“This year, you won't see much revenue from that business since it just got commissioned. And there's a bit of a slowdown in that business in the antioxidant business. But we do expect it to pick up in April. You should also see capacity ramp-up. Also, it is pending approval from NCLT. We hope the merger goes through by March and it starts adding revenue to Vinati Organics in FY24,” said Mutreja.

Talking about the butylphenol capacity, she said it is currently running at around 60-65 percent capacity utilisation, within the second year of operations.

“Maybe next year we should touch at 80-85 percent. The demand for most of them – it only gets manufactured in India so we definitely have an edge over the imports and we are making a mark in the market right now,” she added.

Specialty organic intermediaries, monomers, and polymers are produced and exported by Vinati Organics and it is one of India's top manufacturers.