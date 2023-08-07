Alibaba and Ant Group together made a “strategic” investment in Paytm in September 2015, in an extension of the initial investment made by Ant in February of that year.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder, Managing Director, and CEO of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm Ltd., has struck a deal to acquire a notable 10.3 percent stake in the company from Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings B.V. This strategic move will see Antfin transferring a substantial 6.53 crore shares of Paytm to Resilient Asset Management B.V., an entity wholly owned by Sharma himself.

Following this transaction, Vijay Shekhar Sharma will ascend as P aytm's predominant stakeholder , effectively supplanting Antfin.

Antfin, an affiliate of the esteemed Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group, currently holds a significant 23.79 percent stake in Paytm. However, this transaction marks a turning point, as Antfin relinquishes its status as the foremost shareholder in the fintech giant. As a result of this shift, Vijay Shekhar Sharma's ownership in the company will swell to 19.42 percent, while Antfin's stake will shrink to 13.5 percent.

It's noteworthy that Alibaba and its affiliate, Ant Group, made a strategic investment in Paytm in September 2015, building upon Ant's initial investment earlier that year in February. During this venture, the Chinese ecommerce powerhouse procured a direct 20 percent stake, while Ant Financial secured a slightly over 20 percent holding.

Alibaba's direct stake in Paytm stood at 6.26 percent as of December 2022, with a partial divestment of 3.1 percent in January and a further 3.16 percent in February.

Notably, Paytm's shares have experienced an impressive surge of nearly 50 percent in the year-to-date performance, marking a remarkable turnaround from a 13 percent correction from its 52-week high of Rs 914. Following a dip to an unprecedented low of Rs 438, a staggering 80 percent below its IPO price of Rs 2,150, the stock has shown a commendable recovery

The April-June quarter of the current year has proven to be a turning point for the company's share price returns since its listing, showcasing the company's resilience and growth potential in the dynamic fintech landscape.