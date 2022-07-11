Vijay Mallya gets 4 months in jail in 2017 contempt case

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was sentenced to four months in jail on Monday for withholding information from the Supreme Court. The court, which was hearing the 2017 contempt case on Monday, also imposed Rs 2,000 fine on Mallya. It said the failure to pay the fine within four weeks will result into extension of the jail term by two months.

In May 2017, the Supreme Court had held Mallya guilty of contempt for transferring $40 million (one million = ten lakh) to family members. He was accused of not disclosing the assets and also transferring them to his children in violation of the restraint orders. He was sued for contempt for failing to disclose a $40 million payment from British spirit maker Diageo, News 18 reported.

Slamming Mallya for "not showing any remorse" for contempt of court, the Supreme Court directed the businessman and his family to return $40 million with interest at 8 percent. In case the amounts are not so deposited, the recovery officer concerned shall be entitled to take appropriate proceedings for recovery of said amount and the Government of India and all agencies concerned shall extend assistance and complete cooperation, it said.

The Supreme Court had in 2020 dismissed Mallya's plea seeking review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of court orders. Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016. The court had on March 10 reserved its order in the matter, observing that proceedings against Mallya have hit a "dead wall".

Mallya is accused in a bank loan default matter of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by the Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017. He is currently pursuing appeals in the UK in an attempt to overturn a bankruptcy order imposed on him by the High Court of Justice in London in July last year.