View | EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence diktat's remit transcends boundaries; companies must assess strategies now

The European Union has once again reinforced its commitment to sustainability by approving and adopting the Directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence 2022/0051 (COD) (Directive) on February 23, 2022. The impact of this Directive transcends boundaries and many large and small companies operating in and out of EU would fall under its ambit.

As per the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s trade analysis, the estimated export from India to EU so far in FY 22 is $90 billion, while the imports from EU to India is $70 billion. This implies that several Indian corporations would also fall under the scope of this Directive either directly, or indirectly by virtue of being part of the supply chain.

The Directive builds on the already existing Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD) and the proposed amendments under Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) by introducing the responsibility of corporates to assess and report on the impact of their operations. It establishes a substantive duty on companies to carry out human rights and environmental due diligence to identify and mitigate the impacts of their operations, including their supply chain.

Large EU companies with over 500 employees and €150m turnover and those operating in high-risk sectors with a lower revenue threshold are directly under the fold of the Directive. It also covers non-EU companies which generate a significant turnover in the EU.

Preparing for compliance

While there is time for all member states to transpose this into local legislations, given the far-reaching scope of the Directive, companies may find the two-year window insufficient for the preparatory work. The first step would be thinking through and articulating their approach to due diligence in terms of their corporate policies and employee code of conduct. While the Directive will have the highest impact on procurement activities, it will have a bearing on other business processes, such as human resources, legal, facilities management, information technology, and above all, corporate governance, in terms of Board’s responsibilities.

A comprehensive approach towards compliance will include periodic assessment of the adverse impact of the company’s operations on human rights and environment, especially for the companies that operate in high impact sectors. They also would have to assess their vendor contracts to cover contractual assurance in order to mitigate any downstream impacts.

Companies should be able to demonstrate the measures undertaken by them to prevent potential adverse impacts, and how they methodically assess the efficacy of these measures. They should also provide for compensation to persons and communities for damages caused by their business operations, in proportion to the severity of the impact.

The Directive mandates a complaints procedure including designating persons to be notified if there are legitimate concerns that the company or its business partners’ actions can potentially cause damage to human rights or to the environment.

In addition to the due diligence framework, the Directive requires companies to adopt business strategies to limit global warming to 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement.

Directors’ accountability

As per the Directive, it will be the directors’ duty to implement due diligence into their corporate strategy. The directors will be responsible for taking into account the impact of their decisions on human rights and environment. There is a carrot and stick approach for directors, where their variable remuneration will be linked to their contribution to long-term interests and sustainability. They will also be penalized as per the determinations by the EU Member States while transposing the Directive into local laws.

Sanctions and penalties

While the Directive does not quantify the civil liabilities, it requires member states to impose sanctions which will be dissuasive and proportionate to the damages caused by the companies. The details will be included in the local laws issued by the member states. The regulatory authorities are mandated to publish their decisions related to breaches. Companies are also likely to face civil liability for adverse impacts that could have been identified and minimized. In such circumstances, contractual assurances from business partners may come to the company’s defense.

Member States in their local laws will have to ensure that companies applying for public support certify that there were no sanctions imposed on them for a failure to comply.

Reporting obligations

The Directive also includes stringent reporting obligations and requires companies to publish the results of their due diligence efforts on their websites by April 30 every year.

The Directive is onerous and will have a significant impact on the companies that will come under its fold. Its remit is beyond boundaries and it is advisable that companies in India and across the globe, start assessing their business strategies and processes to plan for this change. In this context, it is especially pertinent for the smaller companies that form the supply chain, to put their house in order if they want to continue doing business with large enterprises, especially in the EU region.

-- The authors: Jignesh Thakkar is partner and global compliance solution leader at EY; Versha Goenka is Associate Partner, Business Consulting, at EY. The views expressed are personal.