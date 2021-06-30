Vicks' special film pays tribute to healthcare workers

If you are one of those who has waited by the phone, slept next to it hoping to hear a positive update or news from a loved one admitted to the hospital whom you can’t see or meet due to COVID restrictions and hospital regulations, you will relate to this campaign. If you are distressed by the endless struggles and sacrifices that healthcare workers have to go through during this ongoing pandemic, this film will leave you heartbroken.

Vicks launched the third edition of its #TouchOfCare campaign series, on the eve of National Doctors’ Day 2021 and the film narrates the real-life extraordinary story of the late Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale.

The film takes viewers on the inspiring journey of Dr Bhosale’s selfless acts of care, as he left no stone unturned to ensure many less fortunate children received life-saving medical attention during the pandemic. Unfortunately, Dr Bhosale succumbed to COVID-19 and left behind his wife, kids and his dreams of building his own paediatric hospital. The film is a reminder of how hundreds of doctors lost their lives during the pandemic leaving their families and dreams behind.

Dr Priyanka Dnyaneshwar Bhosale shares, “It was difficult to see my husband take his last breath and my prayer then was that somehow he would receive the healing hand of care just like the one he selflessly extended to many children. I thank Vicks for bringing to light my husband’s extraordinary work and inspiring story and joining me to keep his dream of building a children’s hospital in Latur alive so his memory and touch of care live on forever.”

Vicks has also pledged to support Mrs Bhosale to help build a pediatric hospital in memory of her husband's extraordinary acts of care. Committed to making a meaningful difference and step up as a #ForceforGood, Vicks continues to support India’s fight against COVID-19 through P&G’s Suraksha initiative. Under this initiative, P&G recently contributed towards 1 million vaccination doses for 5 lakh citizens in partnership with state governments and local authorities.

Speaking about this film, Himanshu Tewary, Senior Director and Category Head, Personal Healthcare at Procter & Gamble, “Our doctors have given a new meaning to humanity during these challenging times, and their selflessness deserves lifelong gratitude.

Vicks #TouchOfCare is a reminder of the extraordinary acts of care, courage and bravery of each one of our doctors, those with us, and those who we have lost. As a society, it’s time to rise together and give back to our doctors’ community for all they have done for us and our loved ones by preserving their #TouchOfCare for generations to come.”