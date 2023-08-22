Veteran dealmaker Ravi Kapoor to retire from Citi bank after 18 years, K Balasubramanian to take over

Ravi Kapoor, the MD and head of banking, capital markets and advisory, South Asia and India (BCMA), has decided to retire after a distinguished 18-year journey with Citi and a career spanning 35 years.

According to the bank, Kapoor attained the superannuation age last year and stayed back at the firm’s request. Industry insiders familiar with the matter revealed that Kapoor's retirement is expected to take effect next month, as he is now looking forward to step into the next phase of his career by exploring entrepreneurial opportunities in the financial services arena.

K. Balasubramanian (Bala), who is the Head of Corporate Banking, South Asia, Citi, will be taking over the role, alongside his current responsibility.

"K Balasubramanian will add the India and South Asia BCMA head responsibility to his current Corporate Bank Head role. This move recognizes Bala’s stature, both internally and externally with the clients," said the bank statement.

"Rahul Saraf will continue to head Investment Banking for India," it added.

As per Citibank website, Ravi Kapoor's journey in finance spans more than 35 years, boasting a wealth of experience in banking and capital markets. He took over his current role in 2010.

His portfolio includes spearheading notable transactions across equity capital markets, debt capital markets, mergers & acquisitions, and acquisition financing. Prior to joining Citi, Kapoor held the position of executive VP and head of equity origination and capital markets at DSP Merrill Lynch, India. His career commenced at ICICI Ltd in 1988, where he initially worked in the project finance division before transitioning to the fledgling investment banking subsidiary, ICICI Securities.

Over last 13 years in his role as BCMA head, he has been instrumental in developing deep client relationships with large Indian conglomerates, mid-market companies and market participants at senior-most level and built a leading investment bank in India.

His relentless focus, tireless work ethic and passion for his team and the Citi brand have helped build an enviable capability in a highly competitive and rapidly growing market, the bank said.