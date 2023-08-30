Verlinvest Asia plans to sell 13% stake in Sula Vineyard through block deal

Verlinvest Asia PTE, a significant player in the investment landscape, is reportedly seeking to divest up to a 12.56 percent stake in Sula Vineyards Ltd through a block deal, sources familiar with the matter have disclosed to CNBC-TV18.

Share Market Live NSE

The block deal in question is estimated to be valued at approximately 539.2 crore. Sources suggest that the block deal's price range is expected to hover between 473 and 508.7 per share.

Verlinvest Asia PTE held 18.6 percent stake in Sula Vineyards at end of June quarter of FY24. Sula Vineyards has been recognised as the market leader across wine variants, including red, white and sparkling wines.

The company distributes wines under a bouquet of popular brands such as Sula, its flagship brand, besides other popular brands like RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia.

Currently, it produces 56 different labels of wines across 13 distinct brands at its four owned and two leased production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Sula Vineyard block deal | Sources say Verlinvest Asia PTE looks to sell upto 12.56% stake in Sula Vineyard via block deal#Sula #blockdeal pic.twitter.com/lFmXLmkhGT — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 30, 2023 The Nashik-based company reported a 24.4 percent rise in first quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its premium wines and increased footfall at its vineyards. The Nashik-based company reported a 24.4 percent rise in first quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its premium wines and increased footfall at its vineyards.

The company consolidated net profit stood at Rs 13.68 crore ($1.65 million) compared with Rs 11 crore a year earlier and a 21 percent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 117 crore.