Veritas Finance raises Rs 1,200-crore capital, eyes affordable home loans

The investment in non-banking finance company Veritas Finance was led by Multiples Private Equity along with its co-investors, including International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Non-banking finance company Veritas Finance on Wednesday (July 5) said it has secured an investment of Rs 1,200 crore led by Multiples Private Equity along with its co-investors, including International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Live TV

Loading...

The deal comprises a primary issuance of Rs 400 crore and provides a part exit to early investors, British International Investment (BII), and Lok Capital. Avendus Future Leaders Fund also participated in the transaction and invested Rs 150 crore.