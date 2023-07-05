Veritas Finance raises Rs 1,200-crore capital, eyes affordable home loans

CNBC TV18
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 5, 2023 8:45:52 PM IST (Published)

Non-banking finance company Veritas Finance on Wednesday (July 5) said it has secured an investment of Rs 1,200 crore led by Multiples Private Equity along with its co-investors, including International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The deal comprises a primary issuance of Rs 400 crore and provides a part exit to early investors, British International Investment (BII), and Lok Capital. Avendus Future Leaders Fund also participated in the transaction and invested Rs 150 crore.


The NBFC proposes to use the fresh capital to enter new markets and strengthen its new product lines, including affordable housing loans. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Veritas on this transaction.

