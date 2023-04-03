Veranda Learning, XLRI join hands to launch executive diploma in advanced business strategies

The one-year program, commencing on July 29, 2023, will be conducted in a hybrid mode via a combination of on-campus sessions and live classes online, Veranda Learning Solution said in a statement. The company added that the classes, during the course, will be held every Wednesday and Saturday from 6.45 pm to 9.45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Veranda Learning Solutions on Monday said it has partnered with Xavier School of Management (XLRI), to launch an executive diploma in advanced business strategies for CXOs.

"This course is aimed at accelerating and advancing your knowledge in strategy, leadership, and general management. We are very confident that those who are part of this course will gain a broader perspective on business innovation and get exposure to cutting-edge best practices and insights," said the Associate Dean (VIL and Corporate Programs) of XLRI.

The one-year program, commencing on July 29, 2023, will be conducted in a hybrid mode via a combination of on-campus sessions and live classes online, Veranda Learning Solution said in a statement. The company added that the classes, during the course, will be held every Wednesday and Saturday from 6.45 pm to 9.45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Edtech platform claimed that the course curriculum is designed in a way that maintains a balance between aspects relating to organisational strategy, governance, performance, and practical aspects of functional domains for senior managers.

The company further revealed that the programme will be delivered by experienced XLRI faculty, who are known for their teaching, training, and research.

"We are very happy to be teaming up with XLRI to launch this program. This course provides an opportunity to present day CXOs to learn nuances of business strategies that are critical to succeed in the current turbulent, dynamic, and transformation-driven business environment," said Aditya Malik, CEO of Veranda HigherEd.

Last year in November, Veranda Learning Solutions entered into a partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch an online Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management with a specialisation in Human Resource Management.

Stocks of Veranda Learning Solutions settled at Rs 206.20 apiece, up nearly 1 percent, when the market closed today, April 3, 2023.