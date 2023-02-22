English
Venus Remedies receives marketing permit for generic cancer drugs from Uzbekistan, Palestine

Venus Remedies receives marketing permit for generic cancer drugs from Uzbekistan, Palestine

Feb 22, 2023

With the approvals, the three generic cancer drugs signifying advances in cancer treatment will considerably benefit thousands of patients and the broader healthcare community, the company said in its exchange filing.

Venus Remedies on Wednesday said that it has received marketing authorisation for its generic cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine. The Panchkula-based pharma company said it is expecting to launch the drugs in the two countries in the next financial year.

"The two markets offer a great opportunity to us, and we are aiming at capturing a sizable share in these markets through the three cancer drugs in the very first year of their launch. We will continue to invest in our generic drug portfolio and expand to new geographies," Venus Remedies joint managing director Manu Chaudhary said.
The company is making big strides by extending its footprint in Central Asia and the Middle East, with the marketing approval for Carboplatin in Uzbekistan and Docetaxel and Irinotecan in Palestine, Venus Remedies added.
