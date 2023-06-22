Venus Remedies ends 5% higher after getting approval for marketing meropenem drug in Spain

Venus Remedies is the largest exporter of meropenem drugs from India over the past three years.

Venus Remedies Ltd. shares ended at an upper circuit of 5 percent on Thursday after the drugmaker received approval for marketing its highest-selling generic product in Spain.

The company secured approval to market its generic drugs called Meropenem, which is used in the treatment of skin and abdominal infections. The company has received approval to market meropenem through its German subsidiary in the dosages, for 500mg, 1g and 2g injections of the antibiotic.

Venus Remedies expects to gain control of a 10 percent market share in the European country’s $6.34 million meropenem market. Its German subsidiary, Venus Pharma Gmb, is also expected to see significant increase in its turnover in the upcoming quarters.

“Riding on the upcoming marketing approvals for meropenem across Europe, we expect Venus Pharma GmbH to achieve a significant increase in turnover in the coming quarters. We are holding talks for more strategic tie-ups with multinational companies in other regulated markets," said the Executive Director of Venus Remedies, Akshansh Chaudhary.

Venus Remedies is the largest exporter of meropenem drugs from India over the past three years. The sales of Meropenem have recorded an inflow of $27 million for Venus Remedies in 2022-23 and it expects it to grow to $29.7 million this year.

The company plans to launch the drug or product at the end of the year in December 2023, and emphasised that the approval received from Spain was an indicator of its ‘world-class manufacturing capabilities and expertise in developing high-quality products’.