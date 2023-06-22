CNBC TV18
Venus Remedies ends 5% higher after getting approval for marketing meropenem drug in Spain

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 4:04:32 PM IST (Published)

Venus Remedies is the largest exporter of meropenem drugs from India over the past three years.

Venus Remedies Ltd. shares ended at an upper circuit of 5 percent on Thursday after the drugmaker received approval for marketing its highest-selling generic product in Spain.

The company secured approval to market its generic drugs called Meropenem, which is used in the treatment of skin and abdominal infections. The company has received approval to market meropenem through its German subsidiary in the dosages, for 500mg, 1g and 2g injections of the antibiotic.


Venus Remedies expects to gain control of a 10 percent market share in the European country’s $6.34 million meropenem market. Its German subsidiary, Venus Pharma Gmb, is also expected to see significant increase in its turnover in the upcoming quarters.

