Venus Remedies gets Saudi GMP certification for all eight manufacturing units in Baddi

Venus Remedies on February 22 got marketing approval for Cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine. Company has over 800 marketing authorisations worldwide.
Venus Remedies has received good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification from Saudi Arabia for all its production facilities at its unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.
Saudi FCCD & Drug Authority (SFDA), after a review & audit of the company's facilities, granted the certification which included first-time approval for pre-filled Enoxaparin syringes & general injection facilities, renewed approval for Cephalosporin & Carbapenem antibiotics and liquid & lyophilised oncology drugs. Venus Remedies has 8 manufacturing units in Badi, Himachal Pradesh.
Venus Remedies on February 22 got marketing approval for Cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine. Company has over 800 marketing authorisations worldwide. “These two markets offer a great opportunity and will continue to invest in our generic drug Portfolio & expand to new geographies,” said Pawan Chaudhary, Managing Director, Venus Remedies.
Venus Remedies is down nearly 2 percent this month and is trading with minor cuts in today’s trade.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Feb 27, 2023 10:02 AM IST
