English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsVenus Remedies gets Saudi GMP certification for all eight manufacturing units in Baddi

Venus Remedies gets Saudi GMP certification for all eight manufacturing units in Baddi

Venus Remedies gets Saudi GMP certification for all eight manufacturing units in Baddi
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Parakh Sinha  Feb 27, 2023 10:11:29 AM IST (Updated)

Venus Remedies on February 22 got marketing approval for Cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine. Company has over 800 marketing authorisations worldwide.

Venus Remedies has received good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification from Saudi Arabia for all its production facilities at its unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. 

Recommended Articles

View All
Green Push: Here's how India can make its energy transition through trade policies

Green Push: Here's how India can make its energy transition through trade policies

Feb 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Saudi FCCD & Drug Authority (SFDA), after a review & audit of the company's facilities, granted the certification which included first-time approval for pre-filled Enoxaparin syringes & general injection facilities, renewed approval for Cephalosporin & Carbapenem antibiotics and liquid & lyophilised oncology drugs. Venus Remedies has 8 manufacturing units in Badi, Himachal Pradesh.
Venus Remedies on February 22 got marketing approval for Cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine. Company has over 800 marketing authorisations worldwide. “These two markets offer a great opportunity and will continue to invest in our generic drug Portfolio & expand to new geographies,” said Pawan Chaudhary, Managing Director, Venus Remedies.
Venus Remedies is down nearly 2 percent this month and is trading with minor cuts in today’s trade.
Also Read:Granules get US FDA nod for Hypertension tablets Losartan Potassium
 
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Feb 27, 2023 10:02 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Himachal Pradesh

Previous Article

Dr Reddy's Laboratories to buy Mayne Pharma's US generics business for $90 million - shares drop

Next Article

Granules get US FDA nod for Hypertension tablets Losartan Potassium

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X