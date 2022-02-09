Vedanta U-turn on restructuring: What happened

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta has dropped its plan to restructure the company, saying its current structure was 'optimal'. This marks a U-turn in the company's stance three months ago when it had proposed to demerge its three businesses – aluminium, iron & steel, and oil & gas – as standalone listed entities.

"Even if you look at the Indian industry, you will find that Hindalco is a separate company, and so is Tata Steel. And, we can do the same," Agarwal had said back then.

Let's look at the chain of events over the last three months.

What was the earlier plan?

In November, Vedanta said its aluminium, and oil & gas businesses – would operate in parallel as standalone listed entities. Options being considered included demerger(s), spin-off(s), strategic partnerships etc. The restructuring would create distinct investment profiles to attract broader investor bases. The board had constituted a committee of directors and appointed advisors to evaluate and recommend options.

How would that have helped?

The stated objectives were to streamline the corporate structure and unlock stakeholder value through a focussed approach to each of the three businesses. Vedanta's shareholders were expected to hold 4X shares (with the addition of the three businesses) once the plan was approved and implemented.

"All the three businesses have great growth potential, and we think the model being evaluated will provide natural avenues for growth as well as enhance shareholder value," Agarwal had said in November.

What is Vedanta's position now?

Vedanta said the group's capital allocation policy will now be the primary guiding factor. The allocation would be three-pronged--capital expenditure along the existing line of operations, dividend policy (at a minimum of 30 percent of attributable profit after tax, before exceptional items and excluding Hindustan Zinc), and growth through acquisitions.

Vedanta has its eyes on state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Agarwal also said he had an eye on more stake in Hindustan Zinc.

Vedanta is planning to set up a specific $10-billion fund with a strategic investor to finance the likely acquisition of BPCL.

Will Vedanta be funding the BPCL acquisition?

Agarwal clarified that Vedanta would not be funding the deal. "We have always said that the BPCL – Vedanta will not be funding. There is huge interest; if anytime it comes, it will be funded from the fund," he said.

What about Hindustan Zinc?

"We are very comfortable with government holding of 27 percent," Agarwal said. "But, at any time, if they want to divest, because that was their plan, we can take a maximum of 5 percent. Unless they go to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as they did for the Tatas, and take the exemption," Agarwal told CNBC-TV18, adding that it was not in a position to buy out the entire stake because of regulatory hurdles.

Agarwal also said he was comfortable with a $12.5 billion debt which is 1.2-1.3 times the debt-equity ratio.

What are analysts saying?

Market expert Prakash Diwan said the stock could continue to rerate because of the upswing in the commodity cycle globally. But the stock was only for the patient investor, he said.

"Agarwal always adds to the zing around the stock with his announcements. What has been decided by the company in terms of bolstering the transparency and clarification around each of the businesses, rather than muddling it up one stage further, is very positive," Diwan told CNBC-TV18.

"So, the synergies keep on working. He also threw his hat in the ring on the Hindustan Zinc offer. So, I think it's a great position that the stock is in, in terms of what it can do from here on."

But not everybody is so bullish on the stock. Gurmeet Chadha, co-founder and CEO at Complete Circle Consultants, said there had been too many flip flops by the management in the recent past, referring to the failed attempts to delist the company.

"If you are a believer that we are in a commodity upcycle, there are better players, including ferrous and non-ferrous names like Tata Steel and Hindalco on a much better track record–balance sheet financials clear, deleveraging being seen. Look at, for example, Tata Steel–reduced debt by almost Rs 40,000 crore, great restructuring happening… That's a better way to play rather than take a call on events you don't know how they will play out."

How did the markets respond?