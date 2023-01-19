Vedanta to sell international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2,981 million

Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, is a leading producer of zinc, lead, and silver in India. The company has agreed to make payment for the assets in a phased manner, based on agreed milestones.

Vedanta Limited, a global diversified natural resources company, has announced that it will be selling its international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Limited (Hind Zinc) for $2,981 million. This move is in line with Vedanta's ongoing strategy to simplify its portfolio and focus on core operations.

Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, is a leading producer of zinc, lead, and silver in India. The company has agreed to make payment for the assets in a phased manner, based on agreed milestones. This will ensure that Vedanta receives the full value of the assets over time, while also providing Hindustan Zinc with the necessary flexibility to fund the acquisition.

Hindustan Zinc announced on Thursday that its consolidated net profit for the three months ending in December 2022 had decreased by 20 percent to Rs 2,156 crore. In contrast, Hindustan Zinc reported a net profit of Rs 2,701 crore during the same time last year in a regulatory filing.

In comparison to the same quarter a year prior, the company's consolidated revenue decreased by 2.7 percent to Rs 7,628 crore. A third interim dividend of Rs 13 per equity share was suggested by the company's board of directors for Q41Y23. The total payout will be Rs 5,493 crore.

The record date used by Hindustan Zinc to determine which shareholders are eligible for the third interim dividend is January 30.