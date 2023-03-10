Vedanta's recent statements, actions on Hindustan Zinc irks Government: Awaaz Exclusive

The Union Government has expressed its displeasure over Vedanta's recent statements and actions pertaining to Hindustan Zinc, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC Awaaz.

The source further said that the government termed Hindustan Zinc's decision to approve the acquisition of Vedanta's global zinc assets as "irresponsible," as the company is currently in the process of launching an Offer for Sale to sell the government's stake.

Hindustan Zinc did not have any detailed consultations with the government before agreeing to buy Vedanta's global zinc assets, and that the government protested keeping the interests of minority shareholders in mind, the source elaborated further.

In response, the source said that the government has not been able to sell its stake due to various litigations and the Supreme Court. The source further added that even after all litigation processes end, the government will not sell its holdings in one stretch.

The government plans on selling its stake in Hindustan Zinc in multiple tranches, keeping in mind the current market conditions. As per SEBI regulations, Vedanta cannot buy more than a third of the shares of offer in the Hindustan Zinc OFS.

There is no question of selling the government stake in Hindustan Zinc directly to Vedanta, the source said.

"I have only one goal, and that is to double the size of Hindustan Zinc. If the government wants to come out of this, then they have to be bold to take a decision. They have announced that they are going to sell their share in the market in March, so I am looking forward to that. If the deal doesn’t happen Hindustan Zinc will start going down," Agarwal mentioned during the interview.

