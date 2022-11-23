Vedanta shares under pressure as Street divided on dividend payout

Vedanta shares succumbed to selling pressure on Wednesday even as the company announced a dividend of Rs 17.5 amounting to Rs 6,505 crore. According to Citi, the company's dividend yield remains attractive but may not be enough if commodity prices come down given the group's leverage.

Vedanta shares succumbed to selling pressure on Wednesday, a day after the oil-to-metal conglomerate's board approved a third interim dividend for the year ending March 2023. The latest dividend, of Rs 17.5 per share, for its investors will amount to Rs 6,505 crore, taking the billionaire Anil Agarwal-led company's total payout to investors to Rs 25,465 crore so far since April 2022.

According to Citi, the company's dividend yield — or the proportion of a business's shares price paid out as dividend in a year — remains attractive but may not be enough if commodity prices come down given the group's leverage.

Vedanta Resources — which owns a 69.7 percent stake in Vedanta — has been looking to deleverage its balance sheet by $4 billion over the next three years.

The brokerage retained a 'sell' rating on Vedanta shares with a target price of Rs 235 — implying a potential downside of 24 percent in the stock .

Citi also said that the outlook for aluminium and zinc is fairly muted for the next few months.

Vedanta set November 30 as the record date for the payout. In other words, investors holding Vedanta shares on November 30 will be eligible for the dividend.

Vedanta has been among the country's top dividend-paying companies.

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey believes investors may hold on to "Vedanta shares. This is a significant amount of reward that investors have received," he told CNBC-TV18.

"From a working point of view, it has been a sustainable earnings story, no doubt. And the Hindustan Zinc is a cash cow as far as its business is concerned.... This particular story remains convincing comparatively in the metal space. In fact, the group trying to systematically manage its balance sheet is a good sign," he said.