Vedanta regains control over Konkola Copper Mines from Zambia govt

Share Market Live NSE

Vedanta Resources Ltd. on Tuesday (September 5) announced that it has regained control of the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in Zambia, marking a significant milestone for both the global mining industry and India's burgeoning demand for copper.

The decision to reinstate Vedanta as the majority shareholder, with a 79.4 percent stake in KCM, was hailed as a strategic move by the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

KCM, known for its copper reserves and resources of 16 million tonnes of contained copper, will serve as a linchpin in Vedanta's ambitious strategy to vertically integrate in the copper sector, aligning with the pressing needs of a decarbonising world, it said in a statement.

Chairman of Vedanta Resources, Anil Agarwal , said, "I welcome the decision of the Government of the Republic of Zambia to reinstate Vedanta at KCM. We have been committed to KCM since 2004 and believe that it is a prized asset in our portfolio. Copper is a critical mineral for the technologies of the future. Vedanta will become a fully integrated producer of copper and cater to India’s fast-growing demand while also making Zambia the leading producer of copper in the world."

Paul Kabuswe, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, expressed, "Vedanta will return to run and resuscitate the operations of KCM as the majority shareholders."

This restoration of Vedanta to KCM's leadership role holds immense significance for India, which sees its copper demand growing at a staggering 25 percent annually. The move ensures a secure supply chain of this critical mineral, reducing India's current reliance on over 90 percent copper concentrate imports and more than 40 percent of finished copper imports.

The decision is lauded as a testament to Vedanta's commitment to sustainable development and governance. Vedanta is dedicated to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050, pledging $5 billion over the next decade to accelerate the transition to net-zero operations.

Under the Anil Agarwal Foundation, Vedanta has pledged Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years for social impact programs, emphasising nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grassroots sports.