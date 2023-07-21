Vedanta Q1 Results: Profit drops despite exceptional gain, higher costs hit margin while net debt rises

Vedanta's net debt as of the end of the June quarter stood at Rs 59,192 crore.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd. reported a 40 percent year-on-year drop in its June quarter net profit. The company's bottomline for the June quarter fell to Rs 2,640 crore from Rs 4,421 crore during the same period last year.

The drop in net profit comes despite an exceptional gain of Rs 1,780 crore. The exceptional gain is a foreign currency translation reserve, which is recycled to profit or loss on redemption of optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS).

Revenue for the quarter also fell by 12.8 percent compared to the same period last year to Rs 33,342 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA fell nearly 40 percent, while EBITDA margin declined to 18.1 percent from 25.7 percent last year.

Vedanta's Aluminium production increased by 2 percent year-on-year to 579 KT. The company's zinc business reported its highest-ever mined metal production. 45 percent of Vedanta's EBIT comes from Hindustan Zinc.

For the iron ore business, the company has been declared a successful bidder for the Cudnem Mineral block in Goa. It also had the highest-ever pig iron production at 213 KT, which was up 13 percent year-on-year, on account of operational efficiency. Saleable ore production in Karnataka fell by 9 percent from last year.

A key reason behind the drop in margin is higher finance cost, which nearly doubled from last year to Rs 2,110 crore from Rs 1,206 crore during the same period last year. During the March quarter, the number stood at Rs 1,805 crore. The difference is mainly due to the increase in blended cost of borrowings and average borrowings.

As of the June quarter, the company's net debt stood at Rs 59,192 crore from Rs 45,260 crore in the March quarter and Rs 26,799 crore during the June quarter last year.

Additionally, the company has also approved a capex of Rs 1,305 crore for the Sijimali Bauxite block, which is located in the Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha. The block was secured by the company in February this year, under the mineral block auction conducted by the government of Odisha.

The block is estimated to have 311 million tonnes of bauxite. Commencement of mining is likely to begin in the third quarter of financial year 2025. The capex will be funded through internal accruals, the company said.

Vedanta's CEO Sunil Duggal will retire on July 31, 2023. Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra has been appointed as an Executive Director until May 2025.

Shares of Vedanta ended 1.44 percent lower at Rs 278.15.