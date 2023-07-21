CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsVedanta Q1 Results: Net profit drops despite exceptional gain, board approves capex for Odisha block

    Vedanta Q1 Results: Net profit drops despite exceptional gain, board approves capex for Odisha block

    Vedanta Q1 Results: Net profit drops despite exceptional gain, board approves capex for Odisha block
    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 21, 2023 7:06:50 PM IST (Published)

    Vedanta's net debt as of the end of the June quarter stood at Rs 59,192 crore.

    Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd. reported a 40 percent year-on-year drop in its June quarter net profit. The company's bottomline for the June quarter fell to Rs 2,640 crore from Rs 4,421 crore during the same period last year.

    Share Market Live


    The drop in net profit comes despite an exceptional gain of Rs 1,780 crore. The exceptional gain is a foreign currency translation reserve, which is recycled to profit or loss on redemption of optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS).
    Revenue for the quarter also fell by 12.8 percent compared to the same period last year to Rs 33,342 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA fell nearly 40 percent, while EBITDA margin declined to 18.1 percent from 25.7 percent last year.
     
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Vedanta

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Jul 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X