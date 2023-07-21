Vedanta Q1 Results: Net profit drops despite exceptional gain, board approves capex for Odisha block

Vedanta's net debt as of the end of the June quarter stood at Rs 59,192 crore.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd. reported a 40 percent year-on-year drop in its June quarter net profit. The company's bottomline for the June quarter fell to Rs 2,640 crore from Rs 4,421 crore during the same period last year.

The drop in net profit comes despite an exceptional gain of Rs 1,780 crore. The exceptional gain is a foreign currency translation reserve, which is recycled to profit or loss on redemption of optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS).

Revenue for the quarter also fell by 12.8 percent compared to the same period last year to Rs 33,342 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA fell nearly 40 percent, while EBITDA margin declined to 18.1 percent from 25.7 percent last year.