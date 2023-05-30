Vedanta promoter pledges 4.4% equity to borrow $250 million from Glencore

Shares of Vedanta are trading 4.9 percent lower at Rs 285.65. However, the drop is due to the fact that shares are trading ex-dividend in today's trading session.
Vedanta Resources Plc., the promoter of Vedanta Ltd. has created a pledge on 4.4 percent of its overall holding in the company on May 25, according to data on the exchanges.
The pledge has been created in favour of Glencore International on May 25 to borrow a sum of $250 million. Glencore is the world's largest mining company in revenue terms.
Announcement of the pledge comes just a day ahead of the scheduled maturity of the company's junk-rated bonds worth $500 million. With this, based on the disclosure, all of the promoter holding in Vedanta is now pledged.
Just last week, the Anil Agarwal-led firm had created a pledge of 13.94 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity it holds in Hindustan Zinc in favour of Axis Trustee Services Ltd. With this pledge on May 22, Vedanta's nearly entire holding in Hindustan Zinc is also pledged.
Based on the March quarter shareholding pattern on BSE, promoter holding in Vedanta stood at 68.11 percent. However, today's disclosure mentions that the promoter holding is down to 65.18 percent.
However, despite the reduction in the promoter holding, the number of shares held by the promoters remains constant at 253.18 crore. CNBC-TV18 has reached out to Vedanta for a comment and is awaiting a response.
Last week, Vedanta had also secured a loan worth $850 million from Oaktree and JPMorgan, according to Bloomberg reports for a tenor of five years as it looks to meet upcoming debt obligations. Earlier in May, the company had repaid loans worth $800 million to StanChart.
Shares of Vedanta are trading 4.9 percent lower at Rs 285.65. However, the drop is due to the fact that shares are trading ex-dividend in today's trading session. The company had declared its first interim dividend for financial year 2024 worth Rs 18.5 apiece, adjusted for which, the share price would actually be in positive territory.
